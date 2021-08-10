Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $221.37. 5,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,520. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.