Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $38.75 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

