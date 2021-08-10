Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,727. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

