FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $362.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.01. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $4,461,049 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,240,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

