F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, analysts expect F-star Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
