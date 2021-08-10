Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. 829,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,351,008. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

