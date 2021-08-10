Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

