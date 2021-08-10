Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $210.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.