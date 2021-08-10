Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Judd A. Gregg Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AQUA opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.