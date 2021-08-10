Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.52 on Monday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $628.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.