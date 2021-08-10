EveryCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $247,891.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $296,502.98 and approximately $247,891.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

