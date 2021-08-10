Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.62 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,184. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.