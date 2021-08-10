Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $143.18. 9,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

