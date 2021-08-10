Evedo (EVED) Trading 54% Higher This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

