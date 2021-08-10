Ethverse Price Reaches $0.0704 on Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $568,296.46 and $38,613.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00330953 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00965582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,160,276 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,103 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

