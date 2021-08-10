Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 700,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,310. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

ETH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

