Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Petroleum Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC) – Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

