Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cigna Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

NYSE CI opened at $211.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.