Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.62 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 122.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

