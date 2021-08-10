Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

EQX stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

