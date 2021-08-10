Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 288.9%.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 43,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

