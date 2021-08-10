Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on August 27th

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enviva Partners has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 288.9%.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 43,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

