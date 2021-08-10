Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envela has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

