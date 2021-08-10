Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.90 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $587.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

