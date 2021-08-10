Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider David Steel Buys 59,171 Shares

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider David Steel acquired 59,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).
Enteq Upstream stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.33. Enteq Upstream Plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Enteq Upstream Company Profile
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.