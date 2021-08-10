Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider David Steel Buys 59,171 Shares

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider David Steel acquired 59,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Enteq Upstream stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.33. Enteq Upstream Plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Get Enteq Upstream alerts:

Enteq Upstream Company Profile

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.