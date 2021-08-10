Enerplus’ (ERF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,400 over the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.