Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

