Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 856.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,200 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 267,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,980. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

