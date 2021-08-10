Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $74,706.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00384131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001372 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003222 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002169 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

