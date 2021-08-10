Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Decreased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Encompass Health worth $49,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,662. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

