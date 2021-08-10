Emirex Token (EMRX) Achieves Market Cap of $18.48 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $959,595.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

