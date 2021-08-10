Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.90

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.90 and last traded at C$58.88, with a volume of 195212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.64.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.37.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

