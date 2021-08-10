Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $110.76 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $135.17 or 0.00292306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $2.60 billion and $110.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.69 or 0.02187787 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,213,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,267,808 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

