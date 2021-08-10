Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,123. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

