Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,393. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

