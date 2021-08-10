Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.02. 17,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.28. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

