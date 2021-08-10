Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

