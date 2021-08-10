Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.