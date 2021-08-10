Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 93.1% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.56. The company had a trading volume of 175,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $456.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

