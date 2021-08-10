Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Argus

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target upped by Argus from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.47.

NYSE LLY opened at $267.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 226,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

