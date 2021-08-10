Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 90.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Electromed stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

