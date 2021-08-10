Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Financial Contrast

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Volkswagen 1 6 12 0 2.58

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.18%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Volkswagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.66 $10.13 billion $1.98 17.57

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A Volkswagen 6.85% 13.74% 3.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

