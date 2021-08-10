Elanco Animal Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,311% compared to the typical volume of 256 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

