Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

