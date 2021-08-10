Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIGR. boosted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

EIGR stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

