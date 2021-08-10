Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 161 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 4,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.