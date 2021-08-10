Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Stock Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CONX were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.