Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 256,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,646. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

