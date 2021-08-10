Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 102 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $161.82. 474,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,983. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

