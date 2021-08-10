Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $155,370,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 400,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.